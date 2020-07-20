Russell Westbrook to Join Rockets in NBA Bubble After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook is back.

The Houston Rockets star point guard is arriving in Orlando, Florida, on Monday after previously testing positive for COVID-19 and having his arrival at the Walt Disney World Resort subsequently delayed:

Per the NBA's protocols, Westbrook will have to self-isolate in his hotel room for up to 48 hours and register two negative tests for the coronavirus before he can join the team.

Rockets guard James Harden also arrived in Orlando later than his teammates for family reasons. He practiced for the first time Thursday.

"James is smart. He knows his body. He knows what he needs to do," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters about how Harden will reintegrate himself into basketball activities. "He'll come over late at night if he needs extra shooting or if he needs extra running, he'll do it. But he loves to play. He's the ultimate professional on what he needs to do to get ready. So, I trust him totally."

Westbrook will be expected to hit the ground running as well. The 31-year-old was having a fantastic debut season for the Rockets before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the NBA for four months, averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from three.

In Harden and Westbrook, the Rockets have one of the best backcourts in basketball. The 40-24 Rockets have qualified for the postseason and currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. How far they progress will come down to their star duo's performance and how well their small-ball style holds up in the more physical style of play found in the playoffs.

It's unclear when Westbrook will play his first game, but it seems likely he'll be good to go for the postseason.