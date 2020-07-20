Steven Adams on Living in NBA Bubble: 'This Is Not Syria. It's Not That Hard'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Don't count Steven Adams among the NBA players who will be complaining about bubble life.

"Let's be clear: This is not Syria. It's not that hard ... We're living at a bloody resort," Adams told reporters Monday. "Everyone is going to complain, everyone has their own preferences, nothing too serious. Just a bit of dry food here and there."

While NBA players have seemingly acclimated themselves to the bubble in Orlando, the first couple of days were clearly a rocky experience. On social media, players documented what they thought were lackluster meals and accommodations which were not quite up to the standards of their home digs.

    

