Steven Adams on Living in NBA Bubble: 'This Is Not Syria. It's Not That Hard'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Don't count Steven Adams among the NBA players who will be complaining about bubble life.

"Let's be clear: This is not Syria. It's not that hard ... We're living at a bloody resort," Adams told reporters Monday. "Everyone is going to complain, everyone has their own preferences, nothing too serious. Just a bit of dry food here and there."

While NBA players have seemingly acclimated themselves to the bubble in Orlando, the first couple of days were clearly a rocky experience. On social media, players documented what they thought were lackluster meals and accommodations which were not quite up to the standards of their home digs.

