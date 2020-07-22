10 Modern NBA Players Who Literally Changed the Game

0 of 10

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NBA is in a perpetual state of evolution, and it has some of its biggest stars to thank.

Every so often, a living legend will pass through this league and leave an indelible mark on it.

While impact players are often characterized as game-changers, the following 10 megastars are league-changers. From on-court styles to off-court empowerment, these players permanently altered what we think is possible from superstar athletes.

To keep our study to a reasonable size, we're only focusing on modern players, those who either arrived after the NBA-ABA merger or saw their league-changing contributions make a direct impact on the game at that point.