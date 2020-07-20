WWE's Kayla Braxton Reveals Fans Said It Would Be Best If She Died from COVID-19

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE personality Kayla Braxton disclosed the negative comments she received on social media following her multiple positive tests for COVID-19:

Braxton had initially tested positive for the coronavirus in March and then after recovery tested positive a second time in June, which she announced on Twitter.

"PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true," she wrote. "Dont be dumb like me."

Later that day, she announced she was taking a break from social media:

Nearly a month later, Braxton explained the type of abuse she received online, including from those who wished her dead.

WWE has continued to produce events despite the ongoing pandemic, with many shows taking place at the WWE Performance Center. There was a reported outbreak of the disease in June with "multiple people" testing positive for COVID-19, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.