5-Star CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry Names Final 3 Teams Featuring Alabama, Auburn, LSU

Cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry is headed to the SEC West.

He just doesn't know which school yet.

On Sunday, McKinstry announced a final three of Alabama, Auburn and LSU, stressing that they are in no particular order to this point:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, McKinstry is a 5-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player, No. 2 cornerback and No. 1 player from the state of Alabama in the 2021 recruiting class.

He also plays wide receiver at Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama, and Charles Power of 247Sports said he "would also be a top prospect as a receiver if he wanted" because of the "elite ball skills" he demonstrates in coverage.

Those skills help him beat receivers in jump-ball situations by high-pointing passes, and the athleticism he has developed in part on the hardwood as a basketball player allows him to keep up with speedsters down the field.

AL.com named McKinstry as the Birmingham Male Athlete of the Year for the 2019-2020 athletic season.

While McKinstry's future very well could be in football given his head-turning talent as a cornerback, he said it is "very important" that whichever school he chooses also allows him to play basketball.

"That feels good to me to know that my talent is being recognized in both sports and not just seen by one over the other," he said, per Hank South of BamaOnLine.

If Alabama or LSU lands McKinstry, it will take a step toward closing the gap on Ohio State in the race for the No. 1 class in 2021. According to 247Sports, the Crimson Tide have the No. 2 recruiting class for 2021, while the Tigers have the No. 5 class.