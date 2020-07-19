Report: Dolphins' Byron Jones Suggested NFL Players Tweet COVID-19 Concerns

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2020

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) plays against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was reportedly the brains behind Sunday's tweetstorm about NFL safety from players around the league, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Several notable NFL players took to Twitter to discuss the need to have agreed-upon protocols before the start of training camp to keep them safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones reportedly suggested the idea on a call with other player reps with the message: "We want to play, let's just make it safe."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

