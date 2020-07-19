Lakers' JaVale McGee Shows Food, Hotel and More in 'Life in the Bubble' Video

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee provided another inside look at life as an NBA player in Orlando, Florida, with the release of his latest "Life in the Bubble" vlog Sunday.

McGee's vlog placed special emphasis on the food that is available to players inside the NBA bubble during the coronavirus pandemic:

The 32-year-old big man, who is vegan, wasn't especially impressed with the breakfast choices, which included vegan eggs and sausage, french toast and potatoes. McGee did like what he saw on teammate Kyle Kuzma's plate, however. McGee grabbed a pancake and some tater tots of his own and appeared far more satisfied.

Later in the video, McGee grabbed a vegan dinner that included rice, cauliflower and what were supposed to be veggie burgers and sausage. McGee felt the burger was real beef, however, and decided against eating it.

McGee also showed off some of the snack options players are given, which are heavy on nuts and dried fruits.

Other notable moments in the video included McGee undergoing a COVID-19 test, receiving massage therapy, working out with his teammates and observing teammate Alex Caruso recording audio for a commercial.

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it is officially set to resume later this month inside the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Extensive safety precautions are being taken in an effort to prevent the contraction and spread of COVID-19 inside the NBA bubble, including social distancing measures and requiring players and personnel to wear masks in designated areas.

When the 2019-20 season officially resumes on July 30, McGee and the Lakers will be part of one of the first games when they face the rival Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers, who are the top seed in the Western Conference, and the other 21 remaining teams will play eight regular-season games each before the playoffs begin in August.