The 5 Tournament 2020 Results: Nate Robinson Helps Chicago Defeat New York

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Before the NBA season restarts near Orlando, Florida, several former NBA players were in action in Las Vegas with The 5 Tournament beginning Sunday.

The six-team event features notable players like Mike Bibby, Mario Chalmers, Nate Robinson, Amir Johnson and more representing their former markets and renewing rivalries on the court in a three-on-three tournament. The event begins with a round-robin format determining seeds for the single-elimination semifinals. The champion will be determined in the July 29 final.

The teams first had to get off to a strong start during an eventful first day from Orleans Arena.

Sunday Results

Texas def. Miami, 85-82

Sacramento def. Toronto, 82-80

Chicago def. New York, 75-64

Results via the event's official Twitter account. Full schedule available at the official site.

Recap

Texas was the odds-on favorite going into the day, and the team showed why with an 85-82 opening win over Miami.

Will McDonald came through with some strong plays, keeping the favorites ahead on the scoreboard:

It was a close battle throughout, with Texas up just five at halftime and closing by three, but the win is more important than the margin of victory.

In the second game, Toronto's Mike Taylor stole the show early despite facing a Sacramento squad with some bigger names. The Iowa State product only had a brief appearance with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2008-09, although he was the best player on the court at times Sunday with a three-point barrage.

It still wasn't enough to beat Bibby and his Sacramento team, especially with Donte Greene leading the squad with 30 points. Johnson also had the big buckets late in the game to seal the narrow win:

Adding in Dahntay Jones, there is a lot of experience on this roster with players who can contend for a title in this event.

The final matchup pit the big markets of Chicago and New York, featuring a player who spent time in both organizations: Nate Robinson.

The three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner represented Chicago in this game and made his presence felt throughout:

It was enough for Chicago to pull away from New York and secure a double-digit victory.

While each win is important, the tournament is just getting started and all six teams will be back in action Tuesday for Game 2. Sacramento and Chicago highlight the schedule as each squad tries to move to 2-0.