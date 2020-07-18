The 5 Tournament 2020: Odds, Format, Rosters, TV Schedule, Live Stream

The 5 Tournament 2020: Odds, Format, Rosters, TV Schedule, Live StreamJuly 18, 2020
Basketball fans looking for a quick fix before the NBA restart July 30 have a chance to see a host a former stars face off in The 5 Tournament from Saturday.
The three-on-three competition will take place over 10 days at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, with six teams vying for the title. Mario Chalmers, Mike Bibby, Jamario Moon, Nate Robinson, Joe Johnson and more will suit up for their respective NBA markets.
A round-robin format leads into a single-elimination playoffs, and all matches are available via pay-per-view.
Here's a look at how it all breaks down.
FITE @FiteTV
It's fierce competition on #FITE. Who will be the kings of the half-court? Beginning Sunday we find out @The5Tournament kicks off. 10 days of action with some of the biggest names in #Basketball playing for pride Who will make it to the championship? https://t.co/d49O28xHgi https://t.co/Q3QY9dVpA3
Rosters
Miami 5: Mario Chalmers, Rob Hite, Craig Smith, Carlos Arroyo, Corsley Edwards
Sacramento 5: Mike Bibby, Jermaine Taylor, Brandon Rush, Dahntay Jones, Donte Greene
New York 5: DerMarr Johnson, Solomon Jones, Darnell Jackson, Qyntel Woods, Mardy Collins
Toronto 5: Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Will Solomon, Patrick O'Bryant, Jamario Moon
Chicago 5: Nate Robinson, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Will Bynum, Eddy Curry
Texas 5: Joe Johnson, Alex Scales, David Hawkins, James White, Josh Powell
Odds
Texas 5: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)
Sacramento 5: +450
Miami 5: +475
Chicago 5: +500
Toronto 5: +600
New York 5: +800
Odds via BetOnline.AG.
Schedule
Sunday, July 19
2 p.m. ET: Texas vs. Miami, followed by Sacramento vs. Toronto, followed by New York vs. Chicago
Tuesday, July 21
7 p.m. ET: Sacramento vs. Chicago, followed by Toronto vs. Texas, followed by Miami vs. New York
Wednesday, July 22
7 p.m. ET: New York vs. Toronto, followed by Texas vs. Sacramento, followed by Chicago vs. Miami
Friday, July 24
7 p.m. ET: Texas vs. New York, followed by Miami vs. Sacramento, followed by Chicago vs. Toronto
Saturday, July 25
7 p.m. ET: Chicago vs. Texas, followed by Toronto vs. Miami, followed by Sacramento vs. New York
Monday, July 27
8 p.m. ET: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, followed by No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed.
Wednesday, July 29
Championship game at 8 p.m. ET.
Live Stream
Games can be purchased individually via Dish Network and DirecTV or online at Fite.TV.
Each outlet is offering packages for individual games and daily slates. A number of celebrity analysts will be calling the games, including Charles Oakley, Tim Hardaway and Matt Barnes.
The day before the championship game, The 5 Tournament will host the Battle for HoopQuality, which features teams made up of male and female players. The men on each roster depend on which teams advance through the playoffs, with former college and WNBA stars like Shae Kelley, Tiffany Hayes, Vicki Baugh, Jordan Hooper, Kaela Davis and Crystal Bradford joining them on the court.
The game, also available via pay-per-view, will take place July 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
