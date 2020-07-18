The 5 Tournament 2020: Odds, Format, Rosters, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Basketball fans looking for a quick fix before the NBA restart July 30 have a chance to see a host a former stars face off in The 5 Tournament from Saturday.

The three-on-three competition will take place over 10 days at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, with six teams vying for the title. Mario Chalmers, Mike Bibby, Jamario Moon, Nate Robinson, Joe Johnson and more will suit up for their respective NBA markets.

A round-robin format leads into a single-elimination playoffs, and all matches are available via pay-per-view.

Here's a look at how it all breaks down.

Rosters

Miami 5: Mario Chalmers, Rob Hite, Craig Smith, Carlos Arroyo, Corsley Edwards

Sacramento 5: Mike Bibby, Jermaine Taylor, Brandon Rush, Dahntay Jones, Donte Greene

New York 5: DerMarr Johnson, Solomon Jones, Darnell Jackson, Qyntel Woods, Mardy Collins

Toronto 5: Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Will Solomon, Patrick O'Bryant, Jamario Moon

Chicago 5: Nate Robinson, Derrick Byars, Eddie Basden, Will Bynum, Eddy Curry

Texas 5: Joe Johnson, Alex Scales, David Hawkins, James White, Josh Powell

Odds

Texas 5: +225 (bet $100 to win $225)

Sacramento 5: +450

Miami 5: +475

Chicago 5: +500

Toronto 5: +600

New York 5: +800

Odds via BetOnline.AG.

Schedule

Sunday, July 19

2 p.m. ET: Texas vs. Miami, followed by Sacramento vs. Toronto, followed by New York vs. Chicago

Tuesday, July 21

7 p.m. ET: Sacramento vs. Chicago, followed by Toronto vs. Texas, followed by Miami vs. New York

Wednesday, July 22

7 p.m. ET: New York vs. Toronto, followed by Texas vs. Sacramento, followed by Chicago vs. Miami

Friday, July 24

7 p.m. ET: Texas vs. New York, followed by Miami vs. Sacramento, followed by Chicago vs. Toronto

Saturday, July 25

7 p.m. ET: Chicago vs. Texas, followed by Toronto vs. Miami, followed by Sacramento vs. New York

Monday, July 27

8 p.m. ET: No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, followed by No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed.

Wednesday, July 29

Championship game at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream

Games can be purchased individually via Dish Network and DirecTV or online at Fite.TV.

Each outlet is offering packages for individual games and daily slates. A number of celebrity analysts will be calling the games, including Charles Oakley, Tim Hardaway and Matt Barnes.

The day before the championship game, The 5 Tournament will host the Battle for HoopQuality, which features teams made up of male and female players. The men on each roster depend on which teams advance through the playoffs, with former college and WNBA stars like Shae Kelley, Tiffany Hayes, Vicki Baugh, Jordan Hooper, Kaela Davis and Crystal Bradford joining them on the court.

The game, also available via pay-per-view, will take place July 28 at 8:15 p.m. ET.