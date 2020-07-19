Keke Palmer Asks to Play WWE's Naomi in a Movie as #NaomiDeservesBetter Trends

Paul Ladd/Associated Press

Actress Keke Palmer took to Twitter on Saturday to express her desire to play WWE Superstar Naomi in a movie.

Palmer made the request in reply to a video of Naomi's performance in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match in January:

The 26-year-old is a hugely popular actress who has starred in many well-known movies, including Hustlers, Brotherly Love, The Longshots and Madea's Family Reunion, as well as the Scream television series.

Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) quickly expressed support for Palmer's idea:

Naomi has been in the news over the past few days after the hashtag #NaomiDeservesBetter trended on Twitter after she lost a quick match to Lacey Evans on Friday night's episode of SmackDown on Fox.

The match was a carryover from the previous week when Naomi beat Evans, Dana Brooke and Tamina in a karaoke competition, which is a segment that didn't sit well with many WWE fans.

The recent outpouring of support for Naomi is reminiscent of the #GiveDivasAChance movement, which took Twitter by storm in 201,5 as WWE fans pushed for longer matches and more opportunities for female competitors.

It wasn't long after that hashtag trended that things changed forever in WWE. Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were called up to the main roster from NXT, and the women's division quickly became as important as its men's counterpart.

The Divas Championship was rebranded as the Women's Championship, and women eventually main-evented WrestleMania for the first time, with Lynch, Flair and Ronda Rousey headlining WrestleMania 35.

With Naomi now getting some mainstream attention, perhaps the two-time SmackDown women's champion could find herself back in the title mix in the near future.

