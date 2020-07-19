Kamaru Usman Says Conor McGregor Was 'Silent' After Being Offered UFC Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Kamaru Usman says there's one reason he and Conor McGregor will never go one-on-one in the Octagon: McGregor is afraid of him.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion says McGregor was "silent" after Usman offered him a prizefight earlier this year.

"[A Conor fight is] just a lost cause because we both know Conor—the only time Conor gets up to the welterweight division is if he's able to pick and choose lightweights with double-digit losses that he can pick off and not have to cut weight to get down to lightweight," Usman told TMZ Sports.

"If Conor wants a piece at welterweight, he knows who the king of the division is. I'm not going anywhere. I'm right here. I've offered him a shot! I said, 'Hey, if you want it, it's yours; you got it,' and he was silent."

Usman said McGregor would be a "wise guy" to stay retired. Three of McGregor's last five fights have come at welterweight, with him splitting a pair of matches against Nate Diaz and knocking out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor spent most of his early career at featherweight before moving up to lightweight and making his debut at welterweight in 2016. Usman has been a welterweight his entire career and is one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history, posting an undefeated record in the promotion. It's likely he would be a heavy favorite against McGregor, who would be fighting above his most comfortable weight.