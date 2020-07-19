Warriors' Draymond Green Thinks He Has 6 or 7 More Years Left in NBA Career

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes he has another six or seven years left in his NBA career, which started in 2012-13 and features three NBA Finals wins, an Olympic gold medal and two All-NBA nods.

Green spoke to Mark Medina of USA Today amid remarks about his participation in Turner Sports' upcoming NBA show The Arena.

"I think I still have another six or seven years left before I’m ready to hang them up," Green said,

"But you can never start working on different avenues too soon. Just being a current player, this opportunity was something that was exciting and unique to me."

Green will be a panelist on The Arena, in which the "cinematic features will examine the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter, systemic racial injustices and the changing landscape of society since the NBA postponed play through the point of view of players, NBA teams, their fans and communities," per Turner Sports.

Contributors for the five-part series include Green, Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, Killer Mike, Jemele Hill, Lesley Chilcott and more. Cari Champion will be the show's host.

Perhaps Green will move to television full-time when his playing career is over, but that doesn't appear to be any time soon.

He is coming off a down year along with the rest of the Warriors, who put forth a 15-50 campaign due to significant injuries. But the veteran out of Michigan State still contributed everywhere as usual, averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Prospects look brighter for Golden State next year with Green being reunited with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who suffered a broken hand and torn ACL, respectively.

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, missed all but five games. Thompson, a five-time All-Star, sat the entire season.

That trio will be joined by 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins (19.7 career points per game) and a new star rookie to be determined after the draft, where the Warriors will pick anywhere from No. 1 through No. 5 based on how the lottery shakes out.