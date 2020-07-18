Kobe Bryant Wins Governors Award at 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmys

Kobe Bryant posthumously won the Los Angeles Area Emmys' Governors Award on Saturday in honor of his "philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court."

According to The Emmys' website, "the award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area."

Spectrum SportsNet, which broadcasts Lakers games locally, nominated Bryant for the honor.

Per The Emmys:

"Following his storied NBA career, Bryant continued to inspire others with his passion, purpose and goodwill through countless charitable contributions in the greater Los Angeles and Southern California communities. He championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women's basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles."

Aside from his support of women's basketball, both amateur and professional, Bryant committed time off the court to numerous non-sports causes around Los Angeles, including homelessness advocacy, after-school programming for low-income children and the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Through the latter program, Bryant was able to grant more than 200 wishes to kids and families, according to the foundation's Facebook page.

The award was accepted on Bryant's behalf by longtime Hollywood composer John Williams, who maintained a friendship with Bryant over the years.

Bryant previously won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2017 for his film Dear Basketball.

