Diego Rossi 4 Goals Gives LAFC 6-2 Win over LA Galaxy in MLS' El Trafico

El Trafico moved east on Saturday with LAFC routing LA Galaxy 6-2 during Group F play at the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando, Florida.



Diego Rossi's four goals paced LAFC in the win as the Galaxy struggled to keep up in the second half. The 22-year-old forward found the back of the net in just about every way possible: a penalty kick, a breakaway in transition and two extra-time scores.

Galaxy's Javier Hernandez missed the match due to an ankle injury on Thursday, leaving the club without arguably its most important striker.

The win moves LAFC to 1-0-1 in group play and in second place behind the Portland Timbers (2-0), while the Galaxy drop to 0-2 and remain the only team in Group F yet to record a point in the standings.

The new venue didn't change the intensity of the match, which featured two lead changes and seven yellow cards.

Despite the Galaxy entering as an underdog after having dropped their opening match to Portland on July 13, L.A.'s first MLS club dominated possession off the opening kickoff. It only took five minutes for the Galaxy to take the lead as LAFC's Latif Blessing scored an own goal off a deflection from Sebastian Lletget.

The Galaxy continued to control possession through the first quarter of the game, which proved the most effective stretch the club had all night.

Rossi netted an equalizer off a penalty kick in the 13th minute to get his night started, and it quickly became impossible to slow him down.

By the 30-minute mark, LAFC had completely flipped their play, owning 63 percent of the possession time.

Cristian Pavon scored on a penalty kick attempt in the 31st minute, briefly allowing the Galaxy to retake the lead.

After his initial penalty kick was blocked by LAFC keeper Pablo Sisniega, Pavon was given a second opportunity with referees ruling LAFC moved to defend the shot before Pavon could attempt it.

The Galaxy's second lead didn't last much longer than its first, with Rossi following up on a rebound off a shot from Bradley Wright-Phillips just before halftime.

Wright-Phillips would get on the the scoresheet himself in the 56th minute only moments after a goal from Galaxy's Joe Corona was called back for offsides.

That seemed to tilt things in LAFC's favor the rest of the way as the Galaxy deflated and Rossi continued to outscore the Galaxy on his own.