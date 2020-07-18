Colts' Chad Kelly Says He's Faster Than Every NFL QB Except Lamar Jackson

David Dermer/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Chad Kelly has never been lacking in confidence, and he proved that again Friday night.

Kelly took to Twitter to proclaim he is faster than every quarterback in the NFL besides Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson and then laid down an open challenge:

The 26-year-old Kelly, who is the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback and Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, has never attempted a pass in a regular-season game.

Kelly did enjoy some success in the college ranks, though, especially in 2015 as the starter at Ole Miss. That season, Kelly threw for 4,042 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also did plenty of damage with his legs to the tune of 509 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

A torn ACL cut Kelly's senior season short in 2016 and that, combined with some off-field issues, resulted in his dropping to the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Kelly will have his work cut out for him in making the Colts roster, as veterans Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett are the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart. Indy also selected Jacob Eason in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Washington.

Kelly's declaration may have something to do with the recently released Madden NFL 21 ratings. He is only rated a 57 overall, but he was given 80 speed, which is a strong number for a quarterback.

Jackson has the highest speed rating of any QB at 96, followed by Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals at 91, Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints at 90 and Marcus Mariota of the Las Vegas Raiders at 88.

All of the aforementioned quarterbacks are more accomplished than Kelly in the NFL, but he clearly believes in his abilities, which is the type of confidence he'll need to make a roster this season.