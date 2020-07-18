Nets Owner Joe Tsai Denies Rumors He's Part of Alex Rodriguez, J-Lo Mets Bid

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai took to Twitter on Saturday to deny he is part of a bid to buy the New York Mets.

Current Denver Nuggets and former Nets center Mason Plumlee wrote about his own involvement in a group headed by former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and musical megastar Jennifer Lopez that is attempting to buy the Mets.

Included in Plumlee's post was the following snippet: "And spoiler alert: we've now got another billionaire sports owner in the mix as a partner—Joe Tsai—who brings our collective net worth to the top of the bid list."

Tsai made it clear Saturday, however, that he is not part of the potential Mets ownership group:

The 56-year-old Tsai has owned the Nets since September 2019, and with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the fold, Brooklyn has a chance to be a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference next season.

The A-Rod and J-Lo group is one of three believed to be in the running to buy the Mets. Steve Cohen, who backed out of an agreement to buy the team from the Wilpon family months ago, is in the mix as well, as are Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who own the New Jersey Devils and are managing partners of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network (h/t NJ.com's Mike Rosenstein) reported this week that Cohen is "confident" he will have the winning bid after submitting it last week.

Whichever individual or group buys the Mets will take over an organization that has struggled in recent years and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016, when it lost the National League Wild Card Game.

The Mets did rebound last season after two consecutive losing campaigns, however, as they went 86-76 and were in the playoff race for much of the campaign.

Starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman helped keep them in the mix, as did 25-year-old first baseman Pete Alonso, who set an MLB single-season rookie record with 53 home runs.

With teams playing a truncated 60-game regular season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mets may have an opportunity to surprise and vie for the NL East crown. If that happens, then the franchise will have a great deal of momentum entering the 2021 season under its new owner.