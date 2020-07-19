Cesaro and Nakamura Beat New Day to Win Tag Titles at WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day in a tables match at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Swiss Superman ensured the win for his team when he powerbombed Kofi Kingston through two tables to end The New Day's eighth tag team title reign.

Cesaro and Nakamura had got the better of their rivals on several occasions leading up to the pay-per-view, especially in singles matches, as Nakamura beat Kingston and Cesaro beat Big E. As a result, Cesaro and Nakamura got to pick the stipulation.

After a SmackDown Tag Team Championships match between the two teams was thrown out and ruled a no-contest a couple of weeks ago, Cesaro and Nakamura made Kingston and Big E pay by putting both through a table.

Cesaro and Big E faced off the following week in a singles bout, with the winner getting to pick the stipulation for Extreme Rules. After The Swiss Superman beat Big E, he and The Artist considered a couple of different options, including a steel cage match.

Ultimately, they decided that they got so much enjoyment out of putting Big E and Kingston through a table on SmackDown that they wanted to do it again at Extreme Rules in a tables match.

With Cesaro and Nakamura emerging as legitimate contenders, some much-needed life has been breathed into the SmackDown tag team division lately after a couple of months of it seemingly being placed on the back burner.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The New Day won the titles on the April 17 edition of SmackDown when Big E beat The Miz and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match, but there hadn't been much of a spotlight placed on them until Cesaro and Nakamura recently entered the fray.

Part of that may be due to the fact that The New Day looked to be on the verge of entering into a feud with The Forgotten Sons after they beat Kingston and Big E in a non-title match, only for WWE to reverse course.

Given Cesaro and Nakamura are two of the best in-ring performers in the world individually, having them vie for the SmackDown tag titles was an ideal way to ensure fans would take interest in the division again.

It also resulted in a highly entertaining match at Extreme Rules, and there may be more to come since The New Day will undoubtedly be in search of a rematch after dropping the titles.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).