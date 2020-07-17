Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Girlfriend Marissa Mowry Announce Engagement

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Rings are typically awarded at the end of a college football season. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence decided to hand one out just a little early.

Lawrence announced Friday on Instagram that he and longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry are engaged.

The quarterback proposed at the famed Death Valley stadium in midfield.

"Easiest YES of my life!!!" Mowry wrote on Instagram.

The two began dating in high school in Cartersville, Georgia, and have stayed together long-distance since.

Mowry stars on the soccer team at Anderson University in South Carolina, while Lawrence is heading into his junior year with the Tigers.