Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Rajon Rondo Injury Replacements, Dion Waiters, More

Rajon Rondo, the only Los Angeles Laker not named LeBron James to average more than 3.1 assists this season, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks following surgery for a fractured thumb. Between him and an unavailable Avery Bradley, the Los Angeles backcourt has to fill 44.7 minutes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook are all available to step up, but newcomers Dion Waiters and JR Smith offer intriguing upside. Although Bradley seems done for the year, Rondo should be back during the playoffs, making the first games a perfect opportunity to gauge options.

At present, head coach Frank Vogel sensibly expects KCP to fill in for Bradley as a complementary defender and scorer at the 2. Rondo's role is that of a playmaker, a poor fit for the talents of KCP, Caruso, Cook or Smith—all of whom are better when not handling the rock.

While Vogel seems content with the playmaking weight being somewhat lifted by some of his bigs, he recognizes that Waiters' skillset could entail his stepping up as the bench's primary ball-handler. Per the Orange County Register's Kyle Goon, Vogel noted the value of "Kuz and, in particular, AD having the ability to bring it up and handle and initiate offense" before professing that he is intrigued by "the prospect of seeing what Dion Waiters can do."

He continued: "Losing Rondo put more of a need on Dion's skillset, so I look forward to seeing what he can do more as we get into games."

The need to wait and evaluate is key here, as Waiters is not known for his passing acumen. Still, outside of James and AD, no Laker is.

Every fan who's followed basketball since before 2019 knows what we have learned since 2014's Rising Stars game: Waiters is an absolute gunner with a quick handle and an even quicker trigger.

An overriding comfort with the ball in his hands has often been his downfall, as trying to score has typically trumped any offensive system. But Waiters can handle the ball, possesses the skill to navigate an offense and may just be humbled enough to step into a role the Lakers desperately need filled.

Although his career-high average for assists, 4.3, isn't particularly remarkable—the other candidates', Caldwell-Pope (2.5), Caruso (3.1), Cook (2.7) and Smith (3.4), are even worse—Vogel is right to be most intrigued by Waiters' ability. The next 6-8 weeks will offer an incredible opportunity to gauge whether he can adapt to a new role on a championship contender.