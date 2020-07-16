Brett Brown Praises Ben Simmons' 3-Point Shot After Video of Practice Surfaces

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers newly-minted power forward Ben Simmons is a nightly triple-double threat, but three-point shooting (2-of-23 in three NBA seasons) has not been his forte.

Perhaps that will change during the NBA's restart in Disney World, however, as Simmons was seen casually pulling up for a made three-pointer during a scrimmage (25-second mark):

Reporters asked Brett Brown about videos of Simmons shooting more from the outside, and he provided his take, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic: "He shot more threes in practice the last few days than he might have in almost half a season. He looks good, he feels good, and I know he's getting tremendous encouragement from his teammates."

More footage of Simmons practicing his outside shot can be seen below as he worked out while the NBA was suspended over the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Simmons is moving from point guard to power forward as Shake Milton will now run the point for the 76ers, who enter the restart in a tie for fifth in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers.

Brown told reporters Monday (h/t Tim Bontemps of ESPN) that Simmons was being "exclusively" used at the 4 during practices.

We'll soon find out how this experiment will work when the 76ers open their eight-game close to the regular season Aug. 1 versus the Pacers.