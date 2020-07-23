Ranking the 10 Best NBA Teams of the Pre-'90s

0 of 11

Anonymous/Associated Press

The NBA has been on hiatus for a whopping four months. And though the season's reboot is looming, the league's history remains a captivating topic of conversation.

As we barrel toward the continuation of 2019-20, let's look at the best teams the NBA has ever produced.

We already broke down the 2010s, 2000s and 1990s. Now, let's look at the league pre-'90s.

You likely won't be surprised to hear that much of the discussion will focus on the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. When two teams combine for 33 championships, they take up a pretty big chunk of the history.

They aren't the only organizations that boast pre-'90s powerhouses, though. Three other Eastern Conference mainstays will crash this party.

To see where they all fall, scroll through the article. But first, some words on how we reached this order.