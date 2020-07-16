Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Expected to Return in 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Surgery

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo underwent surgery on his fractured right thumb Wednesday and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

Rondo suffered the thumb fracture in practice this week. The timetable of the injury will likely keep him out through at least the first round of the playoffs.

Rondo was expected to play an expanded role for the Lakers after Avery Bradley opted out of the NBA's restart in Orlando.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

