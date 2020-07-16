Report: Washington NFL Team Minority Investors to Vet Buyers for Possible Sale

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, FedEx Field is seen in this general view during the National Anthem prior to an NFL football game between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, in Landover, Md. There were more than 20,000 empty seats for the Redskins’ last home game, and when many of them have been filled this season, it’s with fans of the visiting team. It could be even emptier Sunday when the 1-9 Redskins host the 3-6-1 Detroit Lions. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Minority owners of Washington's NFL team are reportedly vetting buyers to sell their stake in the organization.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team's shareholders hired Moag & Company, a Baltimore-based financial investment bank, to vet potential buyers for their portion of the franchise. 

There has been growing speculation that a number of Washington's minority shareholders were looking to get rid of their stake in the franchise. 

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on July 5 that Fred Smith, whose company FedEx serves as the naming sponsor for the franchise's stadium, and Dwight Schar have "actively been trying to sell their pieces of the team."

Florio noted Smith's "dissatisfaction" stems from many issues with majority owner Dan Snyder over the years, including trying to convince him to change the team's nickname. 

FedEx issued a statement on July 2 requesting that the organization change the name. 

The franchise announced Monday that it will retire the nickname and logo, with Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera working together to develop a new name. 

