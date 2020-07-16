Prosecutor: Ex-NFL QB Art Schlichter Has Women Gamble for Him from Prison

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

In this Thursday, Sept 15, 2011 file photo, Former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter listens as Judge Timothy Horton reads him his sentence in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio. The government is going after retirement funds for Schlichter, an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who’s serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam, File)
Terry Gilliam/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Art Schlichter, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence stemming from an illegal sports ticket scheme, has apparently found a way to continue gambling while behind bars. 

Schlichter has a history of gambling addiction and previously spent around 10 years in prison in Indiana for gambling-related crimes.

Per Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis StarFranklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien wrote in a federal filing that Schlichter hasn't fulfilled the terms of sentencing he originally received in 2012. 

"He is a career criminal and he has stolen from people forever," O'Brien wrote. "He has not engaged in good behavior. He claims to be a gambling addict, which I believe to be true. He has continued to gamble in federal prison using some female acquaintances of his outside the prison."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.    

