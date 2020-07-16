Prosecutor: Ex-NFL QB Art Schlichter Has Women Gamble for Him from Prison

Terry Gilliam/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Art Schlichter, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence stemming from an illegal sports ticket scheme, has apparently found a way to continue gambling while behind bars.

Schlichter has a history of gambling addiction and previously spent around 10 years in prison in Indiana for gambling-related crimes.

Per Dana Hunsinger Benbow of the Indianapolis Star, Franklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien wrote in a federal filing that Schlichter hasn't fulfilled the terms of sentencing he originally received in 2012.

"He is a career criminal and he has stolen from people forever," O'Brien wrote. "He has not engaged in good behavior. He claims to be a gambling addict, which I believe to be true. He has continued to gamble in federal prison using some female acquaintances of his outside the prison."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.