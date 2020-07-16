Colby Covington Calls out Tyron Woodley with Pic of Canceled UFC Fight Contract

John Locher/Associated Press

The rivalry between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley took another turn Wednesday after the former accused the latter of ducking out of a planned Aug. 22 matchup.

Covington posted an image of what appears to be a contract for a fight between the two men on Instagram, writing in the caption, "This was supposed to be your main event August 22nd on ESPN until Tyrone did what his daddy should've and pulled out... AGAIN!"

The UFC welterweight then kept up the trash talk in a statement to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com.

"He gassed out against a fat school teacher the other night playing relay races on NBC, and I think the people close to him finally had a come to Jesus meeting about the suicidal tendencies he is exhibiting by wanting to sign a contract with my name on the other end of it," Covington said, referencing Woodley's appearance on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's show Titan Games. "It's a death sentence and he knows it, everyone knows it."

The two have seemed bound to fight for several years, though no matchup has come to fruition. ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Tuesday, "This is a fight that should have happened two years ago. The UFC definitely agrees with me on this one, because I'm told they are trying to book it for Aug. 22, but the deal isn't done yet."

Both fighters have made their mark on the welterweight division. Covington is 15-2 in his career and won the vacant welterweight title by defeating Rafael dos Anjos in 2018. His last fight was a loss to current champion Kamaru Usman in December.

Woodley (19-5-1) won the title in 2016 against Robbie Lawler and defended it four times before losing to Usman at UFC 235 in March 2019. He's lost two fights in a row, also falling to Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision in May.