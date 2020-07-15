Report: Stephen Curry Expected to Host Annual PGA Tour Event at TPC Harding Park

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is one step closer to becoming a fixture on the PGA Tour.

Not as a golfer, but rather a host.

The Golden State Warriors star has been working to create an annual event at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park, which the city's recreation and park commission is expected to approve Thursday, per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

As part of the approval, Kroichick notes Harding Park will no longer host the 2026 Presidents Cup.

After almost two years of discussions, Curry and the PGA could add the event to the Tour's 2021 fall schedule. It would initially be set for at least five years.

According to the Chronicle, it's important to Curry to hold the event at a public course to further his mission of growing the game in the Bay Area. He previously partnered with the PGA of America through his foundation to host a charity event at Harding Park in 2019.

Adding the event to the PGA calendar could potentially make Northern California a staple on the tour moving forward. Kroichick believes Curry's event could be scheduled immediately before the Safeway Open in Napa, potentially giving top pros more incentive to play in the Bay Area on back-to-back weekends.

Curry and PGA officials previously worked on bringing an event to Lake Merced in 2019, but they were unable to complete a deal.

"To partner a PGA Tour tournament with an iconic global athlete like Stephen Curry would be an extraordinary opportunity and one we've been pursuing, as widely reported in recent months," the tour said in 2019. "... We look forward to continuing discussions with Stephen Curry, his family's foundation and other parties with the hopes of ultimately bringing a PGA Tour event to the Bay Area."

Curry's love for golf has been well-documented. He's spent time on the course with former president Barack Obama, and he signed a multiyear deal with Callaway in 2019.

The NBA superstar is also an executive producer on ABC's Holey Moley, where he serves as the show's golf pro.