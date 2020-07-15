Record-Breaking $1M LeBron James Card Auction Has 'A Lot of Room to Move'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James waits during a timeout in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Cleveland. After James was criticized by Charles Barkley for questioning Cleveland’s front office, James tore into the former NBA star and opinionated TV commentator on Monday, Jan. 30, following a loss in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Anyone has a chance to own an ultra-rare, signed LeBron James rookie basketball card.  

Anyone, that is, with more than $1 million sitting around to participate in a public auction for the Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" card.

The card is listed on Goldin Auctions' website, and Ken Goldin appeared on Beckett Live Presents and said, "We've got a lot of interested bidders on it, and we think it's got a lot of room to move" (approximately seven minutes into the video).

The card is one of 23 ever produced and also includes a piece of game-worn jersey. One reason the expected price is so high is that Beckett graded the card quality as 9.5 and the autograph as a perfect 10.

Bidding opened at $150,000, but it was up to $900,000 as of Wednesday night. With the fee, that would push the final price to more than $1 million.

Look for it to go much higher before bidding ends Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, though, as TMZ Sports noted experts believe it could fetch $2 million by the end of the auction.

A price befitting a King.

