Bob Baffert Suspended by Arkansas Racing Officials After Horses Fail Drug Tests

The Arkansas Racing Commission suspended trainer Bob Baffert for 15 days after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press.

"This is a case of innocent exposure and not intentional administration," Baffert said in the statement. "The extreme sensitivity of modern day testing can now pick up trace levels of innocent contaminants that have no effect on a horse. This is an issue that regulators of horse racing need to account for and address."

Baffert's ban will begin Aug. 1 and go through Aug. 15.

