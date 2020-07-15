Bob Baffert Suspended by Arkansas Racing Officials After Horses Fail Drug Tests

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

Trainer Bob Baffert is seen at Churchill Downs Friday, May 3, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Baffert will saddle three runners in the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Arkansas Racing Commission suspended trainer Bob Baffert for 15 days after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance, per Beth Harris of the Associated Press. 

"This is a case of innocent exposure and not intentional administration," Baffert said in the statement. "The extreme sensitivity of modern day testing can now pick up trace levels of innocent contaminants that have no effect on a horse. This is an issue that regulators of horse racing need to account for and address."

Baffert's ban will begin Aug. 1 and go through Aug. 15. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

