Yankees News: Gerrit Cole, James Paxton to Start 1st 2 Games vs. Nationals

The New York Yankees will open their season with Gerrit Cole on the mound, while James Paxton will start Game 2, according to James Wagner of the New York Times.

The Yankees begin the 2020 campaign with a primetime matchup against the Washington Nationals on July 23. Cole is expected to face Max Scherzer on Opening Day, while Paxton would presumably face Stephen Strasburg two days later on July 25.

The top of the Yankees rotation is certainly a strength after signing Cole to a $324 million deal over nine years.

The 29-year-old went 20-5 last season with a league-best 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts. He finished second in Cy Young voting to Houston Astros teammate Justin Verlander.

Paxton is another reliable option after leading Yankees starters with a 3.82 ERA. The left-hander was expected to miss the start of 2020 due to a back injury, but the delay due to the coronavirus allowed him to return without skipping any regular-season games.

He announced he was "back to full strength" in May in an interview with YES (via ESPN).

There are more question marks further down the rotation, especially with Masahiro Tanaka recovering from a concussion suffered when he was hit on a comebacker from Giancarlo Stanton.

J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery should also fill out the rotation.