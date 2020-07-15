Michael Jordan Would Have Made MLB Had He Stuck with It, Jerry Reinsdorf Says

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

Birmingham Baron's left fielder Michael Jordan talks with reporters, Aug. 10, 1994 at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium near Birmingham, Ala. Jordan is receiving a lot more media attention now that the minor league strike is at hand. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Dave Martin/Associated Press

Michael Jordan played one year of professional baseball. He hit .202, had more strikeouts than base hits and hit three home runs. 

Jerry Reinsdorf, who owns the Bulls and Chicago White Sox, still thinks Jordan would have made the majors if he'd kept with it. 

"Yes, I really do [think so]," Reinsdorf told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "Maybe as an extra outfielder. Look at what he accomplished. He last played baseball in high school at 17, and at the age of 31, he was playing in AA. We should have started him in A-ball, but the press accommodations weren’t adequate. So, 14 years later, he competed in AA, hit over .250 in the Arizona Fall League.

"If he had played another year, I really believe he would have made the big leagues."

That being said, if Michael Jordan was not Michael Jordan, he likely wouldn't have received the opportunity he did. It's also unlikely any other player who got caught stealing 19 times and made 11 errors in the outfield would have stayed in Double-A.

Though Jordan did show improvement in the Arizona Fall League, MLB teams typically aren't in the business of calling up .250 hitters who it without pop playing at a low minor league level. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Regardless, it's hard to argue that an athlete with Jordan's talents, work ethic and dedication wouldn't be able to develop into a decent baseball player given enough time.

Related

    Will White Sox Turn To Prospects For Contributions?

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    Will White Sox Turn To Prospects For Contributions?

    670 The Score
    via 670 The Score

    Why the White Sox are ready to take the next step: A ton of pitching potential

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    Why the White Sox are ready to take the next step: A ton of pitching potential

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    3 White Sox questions left to answer before Opening Day, from Moncada to Madrigal

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    3 White Sox questions left to answer before Opening Day, from Moncada to Madrigal

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    3 White Sox questions left to answer before Opening Day, from Moncada to Madrigal

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    3 White Sox questions left to answer before Opening Day, from Moncada to Madrigal

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo