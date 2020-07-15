Magic's Markelle Fultz Reportedly Arrives at NBA Campus, in Quarantine

John Raoux/Associated Press

Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz has reportedly arrived to the NBA bubble at the Disney World complex in Florida and started his quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported the update Wednesday after Fultz skipped the Magic's arrival to the bubble July 7 because of a personal matter not related to COVID-19.

The 22-year-old University of Washington product was enjoying his best statistical season before the league halted play March 11.

He averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field across 64 appearances (59 starts).

Fultz, whose first two seasons in the NBA were derailed by injuries, was starting to showcase the potential that made him the top pick of the Philadelphia 76ers three years ago.

"I feel like I was getting in such a great rhythm towards the end of the season," he told reporters in June. "During the whole season, I just felt like I was steady, getting better and better, as well as our team. I just think I was in a crazy rhythm. I had a routine down that I was doing every day. I stuck to that routine."

Heading into the restart, the Magic sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 30-35 record. They own a 5.5-game advantage over the Washington Wizards for the final playoff berth in the East with teams set to play a shortened eight-game finish to the 2019-20 regular season.

Once Fultz clears quarantine, he'll assume his normal role as the team's starting point guard alongside Evan Fournier in the backcourt.

Michael Carter-Williams and D.J. Augustin would split time running the offense should Fultz miss any games.

Orlando is set to resume the season July 31 against the Brooklyn Nets.