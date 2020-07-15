NBA Flew Executive Chef Shawn Loving to Campus to Expand Food Menu

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

After complaints about the food inside the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida, the league is trying to provide more options for players.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the NBA flew in executive chef Shawn Loving to the Walt Disney World campus to consult on expanding the menu, including for those with dietary restrictions. Loving has worked as a chef for Team USA basketball and the Detroit Pistons.

This comes after numerous complaints from players, some of whom have posted pictures of their food on social media:

"The food has been a great help for me trying to cut a few [pounds]. It's been fitting right in with that plan, so all good, all good," Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse joked, per Vardon.

"I haven't had a favorite [meal] yet," said Tyson Chandler, who has had a limited selection of food due to dietary restrictions.   

Once each player ends his initial quarantine, he will be able to order from nearby restaurants or hire a private chef.               

