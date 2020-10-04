Austin Ekeler Carted Off During Chargers vs. Buccaneers with Leg Injury

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler suffered a leg injury and had to be carted off Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register noted the running back had to be helped off the field by two people as he headed toward a cart to take him to the locker room. The Chargers listed Ekeler as questionable to return after the injury.

Melvin Gordon's brief holdout allowed Ekeler to take center stage in Los Angeles' backfield, and he more than capitalized on the opportunity. He ran for 557 yards and three touchdowns while catching 92 passes for 993 yards and eight scores. His 1,550 yards from scrimmage were ninth-most in the NFL.

The Chargers rewarded Ekeler with a four-year, $24.5 million extension this offseason. Gordon, meanwhile, left to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

Aside from selecting UCLA running back Joshua Kelley in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, the team did little to address Gordon's departure.

The strategy made sense because Ekeler had proved himself to be an effective No. 1 option, but it left Los Angeles a bit vulnerable in the event he got hurt.

Kelley has at least proved himself to be effective on the ground, going for 167 yards and one touchdown through three games.

Justin Jackson sits behind Kelley on the depth chart, but he only had two carries for four yards entering Week 4.