Dana White Praises 'Massive Star' Jorge Masvidal After 1.3M UFC 251 PPV Buys

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 12: UFC president Dana White looks on during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight crown with a unanimous-decision win (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) over Jorge Masvidal on Saturday at UFC 251 from Flash Forum at UFC's "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, but UFC president Dana White acknowledged Masvidal played a major role in the pay-per-view's impressive numbers. 

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting noted the card sold approximately 1.3 million pay-per-views and shared White's comments:

"I said it to you guys the other night, when you put on a fight, a successful promotion of an event, it's a big melting pot of different things. 'Fight Island' was a massive star in this thing. Masvidal is a massive star. Obviously, Usman, the champion and a guy that we're all starting to realize is tough to beat and a great card underneath.

"It all came together perfectly. It was a major success. Everybody's healthy. It's all good. Literally not one negative thing that I could point out."

Masvidal was only included in the bout after he accepted the invitation on six days' notice when Gilbert Burns withdrew following a failed COVID-19 test. 

He lost to Usman but was impressive enough in defeat under trying circumstances for White to say "Yeah, he's a big star" when asked if Masvidal is someone who can sell future pay-per-views.

Masvidal thrived during a breakout year in 2019 with three straight knockouts of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

Still, Usman was too much in a second successful title defense. Usman also defeated Colby Covington by fifth-round TKO at UFC 245 after winning his belt against Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

