1 Reason Not to Trust Every NBA Title Contender

1 of 5

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets: Inexperience

Paul Millsap is the obvious exception, but most members of this Nuggets core are relatively inexperienced as postseason performers.

Nikola Jokic was brilliant in the 2019 postseason, but the team was eliminated in the second round by the Portland Trail Blazers. And moving from upstart to full-fledged contender typically takes more than one year of battle scars in the NBA.

It wouldn't be surprising if Denver advance a bit further than it did last postseason, but it may have a tough time matching playoff nerves with Western Conference powerhouses such as the Lakers or Clippers.

Toronto Raptors: Lack of Superstar Power

Despite the loss of Kawhi Leonard in the offseason and a seemingly season-long wave of injuries, the defending champion Raptors have the same record (46-18) through 64 games as they did last season.

Still, under the bright lights and heightened intensity of the playoffs, having the best player in a series can go a long way toward winning it. And with Kawhi, Toronto always had an argument on that front.

This is still one of the deepest and best-coached teams in the NBA, but one-on-one battles against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler or other Eastern Conference stars could prove difficult.

Boston Celtics: Shot Selection

Boston seems tailor-made for a modern playoff run. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum can take over individual possessions. Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis can switch all over the floor. And Marcus Smart remains an effort-and-defensive spark plug off the bench.

A little too much reliance on mid-range jumpers could be a problem, though. The Celtics take 29.3 percent of their shots from the mid-range (16th in the league) and hit 40.8 percent of them (13th).

Part of Tatum's star leap this season was cutting out a big chunk of his mid-range attempts and upping his three-point volume. Playoff defenders may be looking to chase him and other Celtics off the line and into less efficient jumpers.

Houston Rockets: Playoff Demons

Statistically speaking, James Harden is a much better playoff performer than his detractors would like you to believe. Over the course of his postseason career, his teams are plus-3.2 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and minus-8.9 with him off.

Having said that, he has had some moments when he seemingly ran out of gas. In his final playoff game in 2017, he scored 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs. In 2015, he exited the postseason with a 14-point, 12-turnover effort against the Golden State Warriors.

Perhaps time off and a remade physique will make such letdowns less likely, at least for Harden.

His teammate, Russell Westbrook, has a habit of going out in much different style. In his last four postseason-ending losses (three of which came in the first round), Russ has averaged 35.3 points on a whopping 32.3 field-goal attempts and 13.5 three-point attempts. His teams were outscored by seven points with him on the floor in those games.

If Harden disappears in a big moment and Westbrook looks to take over, the latter could very well shoot the Rockets out of the game.