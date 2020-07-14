Report: Pacers' Victor Oladipo Involved in $3M Contract Dispute Amid Quad Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NBA and NBPA are reportedly in the midst of a dispute over whether the Indiana Pacers will pay Victor Oladipo the remaining $3 million on his contract for the 2019-20 season, should he choose to sit out.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the league is fighting against the Pacers paying Oladipo because he could be categorized as sitting out despite being healthy. The NBA is looking "to set a precedent in case other players who are deemed healthy want to leave Orlando and no longer play," per Windhorst.

Oladipo previously said he plans on sitting out the remainder of the season, citing a desire to be 100 percent healthy in 2020-21. He appeared in only 13 games during the regular season due to a quad injury suffered in January 2019.

The Pacers are reportedly willing to pay Oladipo his remaining salary.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Oladipo is now considering playing once the season resumes. He has been participating in practice since the team arrived for camp. It is unclear if Oladipo's seeming change of heart has anything to do with the contract dispute.

"We are not approaching it as if he's not playing," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said this week. "We are putting him out there. There are no restrictions for Vic. He's been going hard."

Oladipo averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists after returning from the quad injury. He struggled returning to form, shooting just 39.1 percent from the floor.