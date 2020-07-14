Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys Contract Talks Not Scheduled Ahead of Deadline

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott "remain dug in and no further talks are scheduled" regarding a long-term extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott in March, which will pay him $31.4 million for the 2020 NFL season. Dallas has until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to finalize a new contract before the one-year tender goes into effect.

