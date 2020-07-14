Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys Contract Talks Not Scheduled Ahead of Deadline

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott "remain dug in and no further talks are scheduled" regarding a long-term extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott in March, which will pay him $31.4 million for the 2020 NFL season. Dallas has until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to finalize a new contract before the one-year tender goes into effect.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

