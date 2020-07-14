Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau 'Remains the Front-Runner' to Be Next NYK HC

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have 11 candidates for their head coaching vacancy, but Tom Thibodeau reportedly stands above the rest.

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported Thibodeau "remains the front-runner" to be the Knicks' next coach. Thibs has been considered a favorite for much of the process because of his existing relationship with new Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose, a former agent with whom he has a strong friendship.

