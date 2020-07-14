Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau 'Remains the Front-Runner' to Be Next NYK HC

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

File-This Dec. 31, 2018, file photo shows Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacting to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach Thibodeau, halfway into his third season with the team that began with turmoil surrounding All-Star Jimmy Butler. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because the Timberwolves had not yet announced the news. The Athletic first reported that Thibodeau, who was also the president of basketball operations with full authority over the roster, had been let go. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have 11 candidates for their head coaching vacancy, but Tom Thibodeau reportedly stands above the rest. 

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reported Thibodeau "remains the front-runner" to be the Knicks' next coach. Thibs has been considered a favorite for much of the process because of his existing relationship with new Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose, a former agent with whom he has a strong friendship. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

