NBA Free Agents 2020: Best Team Fits, Predictions for Fred VanVleet, Top Guards

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Normally, basketball fans would be buzzing about NBA free agency at this time of the year.

Each summer seems to bring a splashy move. Whether it be Chris Paul inking a massive deal with the Houston Rockets or the Los Angeles Clippers signing Kawhi Leonard shortly after acquiring Paul George, there is usually an abundance of intrigue and entertainment during NBA free agency.

But the coronavirus pandemic has shifted the timeline significantly. The NBA restart begins later this month in Orlando, Florida, and free agency will not arrive until October.

Even when free agency does commence, things are going to be slightly unnatural. Few teams possess a lot of cap space, and that number could fall further depending on financial losses suffered as a result of the pandemic. The market will also lack star power, particularly if Anthony Davis re-signs with the Los Angeles Lakers as expected.

Still, there are a number of intriguing players readying themselves for free agency, especially at the guard spot. Among them is Toronto Raptors combo guard Fred VanVleet, whose development as a scorer and defender should make him a desirable figure this fall.

NBA Free Agents 2020: Best Fits, Predictions For Top Guards

Fred VanVleet

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

VanVleet's real breakout came during the 2019 NBA Finals.

The former Wichita State star provided the Raptors with a dependable option on the perimeter and also harassed Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry up and down the floor. VanVleet's crowning achievement came in Game 6, when he poured in 22 points and hit multiple clutch jumpers late in the fourth quarter.

It has been pretty much all uphill from there. VanVleet had been sensational for the Raptors prior to the suspension of play, averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals through 48 games while also shooting nearly 39 percent from beyond the arc on 7.0 attempts per game.

VanVleet might not have exceptional height (6'1"), but he is strong and physical. The 26-year-old gets into the body of opposing guards, never letting them breathe. VanVleet's shooting ability will also be placed at a premium, considering most front offices desire a point guard who can shoot.

There are a number of teams who could use VanVleet's services.

The Detroit Pistons make sense, and James L. Edwards of The Athletic reported in January the team would pursue VanVleet in the offseason. The Miami Heat are also likely to explore VanVleet's market, given veteran point guard Goran Dragic will be a free agent. Perhaps the New York Knicks get involved, though they also might select a point guard in the NBA draft.

But it seems unlikely anyone will outbid VanVleet's current team. The Raptors have full bird rights, and thus can go over the cap to re-sign their budding backcourt star. They would be wise to do so, as Kyle Lowry will be on an expiring contract next year.

Best fits: Raptors, Heat, Knicks, Pistons

Prediction: VanVleet re-signs with Raptors

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Bogdanovic has shown plenty of potential as a knockdown shooter for the Sacramento Kings, also supplying the team with good distribution and ball-handling. However, it has been hard to assess Bogdanovic's progress in his third season.

The 27-year-old has dealt with an assortment of injuries which have hampered him all season long. As a result, his stats look practically identical similar to his sophomore campaign.

On the plus side, Bogdanovic is shooting over 36 percent from deep on increased volume (7.2 attempts per game) through his first 53 contests. He is also averaging better than three assists per game for the third straight year. The question will be: has Bogdanovic done enough for the Kings to keep him in town?

Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, so Sacramento will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet. Essentially, the Kings hold all the cards.

While the Kings will hope any offer given to Bogdanovic is relatively modest, they would probably do well to match most terms, up to a point.

The Serbian is still a good fit for the roster. He gives Sacramento floor-spacing and also shows the ability to score and create for himself using a variety of pull-up jumpers. At the same time, Bogdanovic is already nearing 28 years old, and the Kings have a ways to go in terms of establishing their status as contenders.

Best fits: Kings, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks

Prediction: Kings match offers for Bogdanovic

Goran Dragic

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dragic has had a nice bounce back year in Miami after an injury-riddled 2018-19 season.

The veteran is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds through 54 games while shooting close to 38 percent from deep on a career-high 5.8 attempts per game.

Not only has Dragic been productive, he has also willingly accepted his role as a sixth man for the Heat, with Jimmy Butler saying Dragic had already become one of his favorite teammates ever.

Being a veteran point guard who can score and garner the admiration of teammates should make Dragic a popular figure come free agency. At 34 years old, he is unlikely to receive a long-term contract. Still, a one- or two-year deal at a decent annual average value is also possible.

The Pistons figure to show some interest, and the Knicks might be even more invested in Dragic as a stopgap depending on whether they select a point guard this fall. Do not count out a return to Phoenix, either. Dragic's skill set fits in well with both Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr., and the Suns are desperate to make the playoffs.

Ultimately, however a return to Miami seems likely, particularly if the Heat fail to pry VanVleet away from the Raptors. As previously noted, Butler loves Dragic, and the Heat will want to keep their star happy. Not to mention, Dragic has been a major contributor to the franchise for six seasons.

Best fits: Heat, Pistons, Knicks, Suns

Prediction: Dragic re-signs with Heat

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.