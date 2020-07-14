B/R MMA Roundtable: Questions We Need to Answer After UFC 251

3 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Kelsey McCarson: Finish him! All I could think about during that sequence of events was that maybe the referee took the UFC’s whole Mortal Kombat/Fight Island vibe too much to heart. Aldo was getting wrecked and had gone full turtle, so it was time to stop the fight. Still, I want to credit Aldo for his crafty and adept performance. You can tell much about a fighter when he loses, and what I can tell from Aldo's loss to Yan is that he's always had and will always have the true heart of a champ.

Tom Taylor: I wish I knew the answer to this. Maybe the referee figured it was probably Jose Aldo’s last UFC title fight, and wanted to give the former featherweight champion every possible opportunity to turn things around. Whatever his reasoning, it sure wasn’t pretty to watch. I wish he had stopped it sooner. Much sooner. But then, of course, he might have found himself under fire for an early stoppage. Being a ref must suck.

Scott Harris: I choose to look on the bright side of this one. No one wants to see a fighter as great as Aldo go out like that, but at the same time we have a new champion in Yan who could be with us for quite some time. And he showed off a pretty electric style in the process, one that should earn him more fans over time.

Lyle Fitzsimmons: I get it. Referees want to give fighters of Aldo’s caliber all the chances they can to recover. And they don’t want to run the risk of we writer-types suggesting they intervened too soon. But given the options of too soon, just right and too late, only one answer is dangerously wrong.

Roberts chose that one. Lucky for him it wasn’t a whole lot worse.