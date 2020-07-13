Elena Delle Donne Says Medical Opt-out Request for 2020 WNBA Season Was Denied

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 10: Elena Delle Donne #11 of the Washington Mystics celebrates during Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena on October 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne was denied a medical request to opt out of the WNBA's 2020 season.  

"The independent panel of doctors the league appointed to review high-risk cases have advised that I'm not high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble,"  Delle Donne said, per ESPN's John Barr and Sarah Spain.

Delle Donne, who suffers from Lyme disease, said her personal physician "advised me that I'm at high risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19."

            

