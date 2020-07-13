NBA Announces 2 Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 at Restart Campus

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The NBA announced Monday that two players tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to the league's campus at Walt Disney World Resort.

The players in question didn't clear the NBA's initial quarantine in Florida and were placed in isolation away from the Disney campus.

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook confirmed he had tested positive, though he hasn't yet joined his teammates in Florida:

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes also announced he will be in quarantine for eight more days after mistakenly leaving the NBA's "bubble" to retrieve a food delivery.

The MLS is Back tournament has underscored the difficulty that can arise when resuming live sports during an ongoing pandemic.

MLS brought its 26 clubs to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Bay Lake, Florida, to stage a knockout tournament ahead of restarting its 2020 season.

FC Dallas and Nashville SC withdrew from the event after they had multiple players test positive for COVID-19. MLS also postponed a match between Toronto FC and DC United after one player tested positive and another player yielded inconclusive results.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps outlined the NBA's coronavirus protocol in June. Players and team staffers were tested every other day starting June 23. Upon reaching the Disney resort, they had to test negative twice over a period of more than 24 hours in order to receive clearance to travel and work out in the NBA's campus.