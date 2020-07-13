Report: Rockets' Bruno Caboclo Inadvertently Broke Quarantine at NBA Campus

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo "inadvertently" broke quarantine inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

He will now need to isolate in his room for eight days before he is eligible to rejoin the team.

Rockets star Russell Westbrook announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rockets arrived in Orlando on Friday and began practicing Saturday. The squad is expected to continue its training camp leading up to its first exhibition game July 24.

The seeding games are set to begin July 30 as the Rockets try to jockey for position in the Western Conference. They are tied for the fifth-best record at 40-24 heading into the restart.

Caboclo has only appeared in five games with the team after a February trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 5.6 minutes per contest. Despite the limited action, the 6'9" forward could have value on the roster as the second-tallest player behind only Tyson Chandler (7'0").

Though the Rockets have been utilizing a shorter lineup, the Brazilian could help with matchups.

Meanwhile, Caboclo's absence could be a concern as the league tries to limit the spread of COVID-19 inside of the bubble.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Commissioner Adam Silver told Fortune Brainstorm Health how later positive tests would be a problem, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

"What would be most concerning is once players enter this campus and then go through our quarantine period, then if they were to test positive or if we were to have any positive tests, we would know we would have an issue.

"... We would know that there's in essence a hole in our bubble or that our quarantine or our campus is not working in some way."

Players breaking quarantine could cause additional spread of the virus.