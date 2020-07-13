Report: Rockets' Bruno Caboclo Inadvertently Broke Quarantine at NBA Campus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 08: Bruno Caboclo #5 of the Houston Rockets drives to the basket while defended by Gary Clark #12 of the Orlando Magic in the second half at Toyota Center on March 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo "inadvertently" broke quarantine inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

He will now need to isolate in his room for eight days before he is eligible to rejoin the team.

Rockets star Russell Westbrook announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Rockets arrived in Orlando on Friday and began practicing Saturday. The squad is expected to continue its training camp leading up to its first exhibition game July 24.

The seeding games are set to begin July 30 as the Rockets try to jockey for position in the Western Conference. They are tied for the fifth-best record at 40-24 heading into the restart.

Caboclo has only appeared in five games with the team after a February trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 5.6 minutes per contest. Despite the limited action, the 6'9" forward could have value on the roster as the second-tallest player behind only Tyson Chandler (7'0").

Though the Rockets have been utilizing a shorter lineup, the Brazilian could help with matchups.

Meanwhile, Caboclo's absence could be a concern as the league tries to limit the spread of COVID-19 inside of the bubble.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Commissioner Adam Silver told Fortune Brainstorm Health how later positive tests would be a problem, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

"What would be most concerning is once players enter this campus and then go through our quarantine period, then if they were to test positive or if we were to have any positive tests, we would know we would have an issue.

"... We would know that there's in essence a hole in our bubble or that our quarantine or our campus is not working in some way."

Players breaking quarantine could cause additional spread of the virus.    

Related

    Russell Westbrook Has COVID-19

    Rockets star tweets he's 'feeling well' after testing positive for the coronavirus

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Russell Westbrook Has COVID-19

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Clippers

    Steve Ballmer is investing millions into the L.A. community. How the Clippers are trying to win over fans in a Lakers town ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Clippers

    Joseph Bien-Kahn
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Will Wear 'Equality'

    Bucks star tells reporters the social justice message he will wear on the back of his jersey

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Will Wear 'Equality'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Healthy Steph Is Still the NBA's Best Player 🎯

    @wontgottlieb says there's no question Curry belongs at the top of the best players list going into next season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Healthy Steph Is Still the NBA's Best Player 🎯

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report