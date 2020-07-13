Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Wear 'Equality' on Back of Bucks Jersey

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said Monday he will have "Equality" written on the back of his jersey during the restarted NBA season in Orlando, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

The NBA announced earlier this month it will allow players to put messages related to social justice on their jerseys, helping them use their platform for change amid worldwide protests against racial injustice.

The league and NBPA agreed upon a limited list of options, including "Black Lives Matter," "I Can't Breath," and "Say Her Name."

