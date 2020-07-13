Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Wear 'Equality' on Back of Bucks Jersey

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said Monday he will have "Equality" written on the back of his jersey during the restarted NBA season in Orlando, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. 

The NBA announced earlier this month it will allow players to put messages related to social justice on their jerseys, helping them use their platform for change amid worldwide protests against racial injustice.

The league and NBPA agreed upon a limited list of options, including "Black Lives Matter," "I Can't Breath," and "Say Her Name."

      

