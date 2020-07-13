LaMelo Ball's Manager Jermaine Jackson Denies Knicks Rumor Ahead of NBA Draft

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

On Thursday, Ian Begley of SNY reported that "multiple teams believe LaMelo Ball and those in his circle prefer that he lands in New York" with the Knicks.

But over the weekend, Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson shot down that rumor, calling it "a lie":

