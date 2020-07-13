LaMelo Ball's Manager Jermaine Jackson Denies Knicks Rumor Ahead of NBA Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia. The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

On Thursday, Ian Begley of SNY reported that "multiple teams believe LaMelo Ball and those in his circle prefer that he lands in New York" with the Knicks.  

But over the weekend, Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson shot down that rumor, calling it "a lie":

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

