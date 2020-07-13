Ex-Heat PG Mario Chalmers Makes Pitch to Lakers on IG After Rajon Rondo Injury

Gaston De Cardenas/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers already signed one former LeBron James teammate for the Orlando bubble in JR Smith.

Mario Chalmers is hoping they can maybe make it two.

Chalmers took to Instagram to angle for a chance to join the Lakers in Florida after Rajon Rondo suffered a fractured thumb in practice:

The Lakers said Rondo will miss six-to-eight weeks with the injury, keeping him out at least through the beginning of the first round of the playoffs. Rondo was expected to get a heavier workload in Orlando after Avery Bradley opted out of traveling with the team over COVID-19 concerns.

Chalmers has not played in the NBA since a stint with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017-18. He averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 assists while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from three-point range. After rupturing his Achilles in 2016, Chalmers appeared to be a step or two slower in Memphis.

Chalmers spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Heat, including four with James, as their starting point guard. While never a star, Chalmers fit in with the Big Three Heat well for his ability to knock down an open three and his effort on the defensive end.

The Lakers are not eligible to sign a replacement player for Rondo, so a reunion appears unlikely.