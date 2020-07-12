Georgia 5-Star OL Broderick Jones Reportedly Injured in Motorbike Accident

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs incoming 5-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones injured his lower leg in a motorbike accident, according to Dawgs247 and Brad Crawford of 247Sports.com.

Per Crawford: "The injury is not considered 'long-term' according to sources, but it could delay the start of his freshman campaign this fall. Jones was expected to make an early impact along an offensive front that replaces several NFL draft picks in Athens."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.