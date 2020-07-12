Toronto vs. D.C. United MLS Is Back Match to Be Rescheduled Due to COVID-19 Test

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Major League Soccer announced the postponement of Sunday's scheduled match between D.C. United and Toronto FC after one player on United tested positive for COVID-19 and a result for a Toronto player came back inconclusive.

The league said it will announce rescheduling information at a later date.

"Under the league's health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match," the statement read. "The results of yesterday's tests for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive COVID-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player. Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league's protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match.

"Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions."

The MLS Is Back tournament has already seen FC Dallas and Nashville SC pull out due to several positive COVID tests. Sporting Kansas City had a positive test reported Friday, but there has been no plan announced to scrap its game against Minnesota United, scheduled for later Sunday.

There have been six games played in the event thus far.

In addition to Minnesota-Kansas City, Real Salt Lake will take on the Colorado Rapids on Sunday.