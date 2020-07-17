Who Is the Ultimate WWE Champion of All Time?

1 of 14

Credit: WWE.com

As this is a subjective study, it's important to lay out the means by which I've gone about my assessment so that it isn't an arbitrary list of my personal favorites, which would play out much differently.

The first step was to eliminate everyone who hasn't won one of the three primary world titles recognized by WWE's Triple Crown and Grand Slam champion structure.

That means the only names on this have won either the proper WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship or the Universal Championship.

This excludes the ECW World Championship, WCW Championship, Intercontinental Championship and anything else, as none of them have been the official top belt at any point in the company's history.

Quality takes precedence over quantity. However, the number of times someone has been champion does factor in, as well as the longevity of their reigns.

If someone had one year-long run, it's likely better than five reigns that equal just a few months, but it doesn't necessarily have to be.

Each wrestler's popularity as champion, their impact on the business and pop culture while on top, their quality of matches and anything memorable about their reigns all have more value than if they were great beyond when they were holding the titles.

The ultimate champion should represent every aspect of what WWE is looking for in a champion: intensity, credibility, power, marketability and so on. It's not about who was the best in-ring worker or who had the best mic skills.

If you can think of a Superstar as being synonymous with the world title, its prestige and the responsibility of being the top champion in the company, that is the goal, rather than who had the best overall career from start to finish.