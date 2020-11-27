Tua Tagovailoa Questionable for Dolphins vs. Jets with Thumb Injury

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable heading into Sunday's game against the New York Jets.



Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins rookie has been limited in practice since Wednesday, when he jammed his thumb into a teammate's helmet.

Tagovailoa took over as the Dolphins' starting quarterback in Week 8 after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick at the tail end of a Week 6 victory over the New York Jets. The rookie has since compiled 602 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions with Miami going 3-1 (6-4 overall) in games started by Tagovailoa.

Head coach Brian Flores replaced Tagovailoa with Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of last week's 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Flores told reporters after the game that Tagovailoa is still Miami's starter.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft suffered a devastating injury in November 2019 while playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, requiring surgery for a dislocated hip and fractured posterior wall.

That created plenty of doubt surrounding the quarterback throughout the predraft process, including concerns that Tagovailoa may be more susceptible to future injuries. The Dolphins decided to take a chance on him anyways, making him the second QB selected last April after LSU's Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Los Angeles Chargers took Oregon's Justin Herbert one spot after Tagovailoa.

With Miami in full rebuild mode, there hasn't been an immediate need to keep Tagovailoa on the field, and his long-term health has been the main priority.

That led the Dolphins to name Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting QB as the season began.

Tagovailoa's hip rehab had been positive over the summer, with one of his physical therapists in Alabama, Kevin Wilk, telling Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in June that the quarterback was "doing miraculously well."

"He's a little bit ahead as far as where we would like him," Wilk said. "We're constantly trying to slow him down just a little bit because an athlete like that is just chomping at the bit just begging to get back out there. He wants to do more and more so we have to hold him back. And really, that was from the beginning. He always wanted to do more."

Tagovailoa and Fitzpatrick are the only quarterbacks listed on Miami's depth chart.